Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,352 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after buying an additional 1,753,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,737,000 after buying an additional 509,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $159.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

