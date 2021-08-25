Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,473 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.