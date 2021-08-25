Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,990 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 25,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

