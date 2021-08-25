At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,823 shares of company stock worth $288,345 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 593.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after buying an additional 1,369,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 4,276.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 985,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,303,000 after buying an additional 962,901 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 936,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that At Home Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

