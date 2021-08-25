Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.88 Per Share

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Atlantis Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AJG traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.26. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

In other news, insider Noel Lamb acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £6,792.50 ($8,874.44).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

