Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATO stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

