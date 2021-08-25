AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.2% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,223,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,323,016. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.