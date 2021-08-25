Auctus Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $13,187.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00149009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.55 or 0.00782398 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,142,815 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

