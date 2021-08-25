Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0018

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $367,966.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00148777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00785575 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

