Auto Price Up 36.2% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $76.24 million and $12.70 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auto has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $1,438.42 or 0.03005167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.71 or 0.00778674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00097524 BTC.

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

