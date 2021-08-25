AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.46 on Wednesday, reaching C$47.85. 135,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,205. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$14.25 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.37.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

