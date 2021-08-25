Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,277,000 after buying an additional 171,369 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.27. 1,439,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,010. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

