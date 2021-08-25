Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.85.

ADSK stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

