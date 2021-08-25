Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.91-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.345-4.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.85.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

