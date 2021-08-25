Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.72. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.