Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Cut by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP remained flat at $$208.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,202,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,417. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

