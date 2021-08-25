Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.06

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a market cap of C$43.44 million and a PE ratio of -14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

