Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.54

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 123409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 537,439 shares of company stock worth $18,740,500. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

