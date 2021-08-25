Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.4% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 43,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.94. 791,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,848. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

