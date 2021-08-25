Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. 3,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

