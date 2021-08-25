Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

AVA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,545. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

