Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

