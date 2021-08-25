Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells $739,344.49 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ACLS stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. 632,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
