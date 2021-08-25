Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.38 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $789,855.57 and $121,255.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00785953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00101682 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

