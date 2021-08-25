Azuki (AZUKI) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $40,911.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00129164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00156818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.63 or 0.99768742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.01024494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.14 or 0.06573188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

