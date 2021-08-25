B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 176,482 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $615,000.00.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 217,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,163. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

