B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Sells $615,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80.

RILY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. 217,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,163. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

