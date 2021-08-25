Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells $598,080.12 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BMI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. 68,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,975. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

