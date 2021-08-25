Ballast Inc. Buys 19,853 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.8% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 130,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 172,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 101,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 7,729,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,919. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

