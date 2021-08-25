Ballast Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.19. 1,650,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

