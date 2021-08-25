bAlpha Price Reaches $39.00 on Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $701,880.09 and approximately $625,540.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.00 or 0.00082229 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.00775939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00098985 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

