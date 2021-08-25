bAlpha Price Tops $36.96 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. bAlpha has a market cap of $665,227.28 and $453,220.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.96 or 0.00075932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00779489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00100690 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

