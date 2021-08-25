Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.64. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 48,186 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.