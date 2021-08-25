Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.64. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 48,186 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

