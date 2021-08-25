Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 102,928 shares.The stock last traded at $16.71 and had previously closed at $16.49.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $663.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

