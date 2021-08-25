Bank of America Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.88.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $555.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.