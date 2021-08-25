Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

