Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,687,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716,228 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $234,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 1,961,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,751,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $355.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.