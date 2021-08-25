Bank of America Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $256.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $223.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.