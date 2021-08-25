Bank of America Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $152.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

