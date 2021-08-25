Bank of America Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Underperform

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

