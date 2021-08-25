Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $1.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.