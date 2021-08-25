Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$149.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$149.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.38.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,428. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.59. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$75.92 and a 1-year high of C$132.25.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

