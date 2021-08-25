Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$146.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMO. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.38.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO traded up C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$132.06. 228,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,428. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$75.92 and a 1-year high of C$132.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.59.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.