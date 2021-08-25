Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$144.00 at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.92.

BMO stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$130.88. 1,094,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,887. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$75.92 and a 1-year high of C$132.35. The company has a market cap of C$84.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.59.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

