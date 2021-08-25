Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$144.00 at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.92.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$130.88. 1,094,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,887. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$75.92 and a 52 week high of C$132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.59.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

