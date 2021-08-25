Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$149.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$139.00 to C$149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.92.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$130.88. 1,094,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$126.59. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35. The firm has a market cap of C$84.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.39.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

