Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

BKNIY stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

