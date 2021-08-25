Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $26.27 million and $1.67 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00121253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,459.10 or 0.99807460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.16 or 0.01013997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.04 or 0.06532063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

