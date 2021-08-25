BarnBridge (BOND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30.51 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.35 or 0.00062258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $126.54 million and $30.51 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00783141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101740 BTC.

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,169,575 coins. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarnBridge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

