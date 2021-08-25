Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant (NYSE:KAI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. Kadant has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

